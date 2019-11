ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Orange Beach Animal Care and Control Program is asking for volunteers who are able to shelter animals temporarily.

A post on the group’s Facebook page Wednesday asks those in Baldwin County who are able to help to do so.

They’re looking for land, storefront or shelter on a temporary basis. The group says they are currently out of space.

If you can help please email info@obaccp.org.