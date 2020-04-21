Aniah Blanchard’s accused killer charged with biting correctional officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities said an Alabama man accused of kidnapping and killing the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter has also been charged with biting a correctional officer while in jail.

Ibraheem Yazeed was charged with second-degree assault in connection with a March 23 incident at the Lee County Detention Center. Court records said officers were taking 30-year-old Yazeed back to his cell when Yazeed became hostile and refused to enter. Records said Yazeed later bit an officer in the leg. Yazeed was charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. It’s unclear whether Yazeed had an attorney.