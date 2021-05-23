Ana weakens into tropical depression, no threat to the United States

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Ana, the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has now weakened into a tropical depression. It is now barely a tropical system with no organized thunderstorms at its center, meaning it is weakening. It is moving at 17 mph to the northeast with maximum winds down to 35 mph.





Ana is currently over cool ocean waters surrounded by dry air, which is aiding in weakening the system. By Monday it will move into an even more hostile environment and likely get sheared apart early this week. No matter what, this is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.