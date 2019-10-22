American Pickers looking to film in Clarke County

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The television show American Pickers is coming to Clarke County, according to the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce. The group posted on their Facebook page that they received a call last week informing the area they’d be visiting soon.

An ad says the show is looking for large, rare collections.

To be considered for the show you’re asked to email americanpickers@cineflix.com or leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST.

