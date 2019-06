Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Happy Saturday!! We finally made it to the weekend, but it will definitely be a hot one.

Today highs will reach the mid 90s in our inland counties and upper 80s to lower 90s at the coastline. However, it will feel like triple digits in most spots with heat indices over 100 inland and close to 100 at the beaches. Make sure you are staying hydrated as well as taking plenty of breaks in the shade. Also try to stay indoors if possible, especially during peak heating in the afternoon. Most will likely not see a cooling shower today with rain coverage at only 10%.