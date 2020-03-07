American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off taking place on Saturday, March 7

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The annual chili cook-off benefitting the American Cancer Society is taking place on Saturday, March 7.

The event is a chance for people to sample a lot of different kinds of chili, enjoy live music, and meet all of the contestants.

The event is taking place on Saturday, March 7 from 11:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile.

Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

