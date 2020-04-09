American and Russian astronauts depart for International Space Station

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The International Space Station has hosted 170 long-duration missions — with the majority in the five- to seven-month range. Credit: NASA Facebook Page

MOSCOW (AP) – A U.S.-Russian space crew has blasted off to the International Space Station following a tight quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner lifted off as scheduled Thursday at 1:05 PM (0800 GMT) from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft is set to dock at the station at the station six hours later. Russian space officials have taken extra precautions to protect the crew during pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus outbreak has swept the world. Speaking to journalists Wednesday from Baikonur, Cassidy said the crew has been in “a very strict quarantine” for the past month and is in good health.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories