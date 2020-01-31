American Airlines, Delta suspend flights to and from China over coronavirus fears

by: WKRG Staff

NEW YORK (AP) – American Airlines and Delta have suspended all flights to and from China as the coronavirus spreads.

American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27.

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so. Delta’s suspension will last until April 30.

Other U.S. carriers have curtailed service to China, while several European airlines have suspended it altogether.

