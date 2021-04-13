Amended gambling bill passes Alabama Senate, heads to House

A woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 2, 2020. The U.S. gambling industry was a big winner at the polls on Nov. 3, 2020, with three states authorizing sports betting and three others either authorizing or expanding casino gambling. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An amended gambling bill has passed through the Alabama Senate by a vote of 23-9 Tuesday evening.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration along with the three amendments related to it.

“Every time I go back to my district, the message is clear: people want to have the right to vote on a state lottery and gaming,” State Senator Jim McClendon (R-Springville) said. “I am hopeful about the potential of getting this Constitutional Amendment in front of Alabamians so that they have a chance to make the final call on this critical decision for the future of our state.”

This comes after the initial gambling bill that would create nine casinos across the state and start a lottery failed in the Senate by two votes back on March 9.

Casino and sports betting sites would be located in Jefferson County, Mobile County, Macon County, Greene County, Houston County and either Jackson or DeKalb counties as well as three sites owned by Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

According to a study group conducted by Governor Kay Ivey’s office, adding a lottery, casinos and sports betting to the state could bring in an estimated $510-710 million a year.

If approved by the House, the proposal will then go to a vote by Alabamians for final consideration.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.