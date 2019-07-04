Two Northwest Florida children found safe

BONIFAY, Fla. (WKRG) — Casen and Caden Page have been found safe.

Original story

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of Holmes County in Northwest Florida. 5-year-old Casen Page and 6-month-old Caden Page was last seen near Highway 2 in Bonifay. The children could be with Joseph Page.

The group could be traveling in a 2014 white Ford Escape with Florida tag 0-7-6-8-T-W. There’s an FSU license plate on the front and an FSU decal on the back. If you see the group, call 911 or the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.

