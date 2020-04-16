Amber alert issued for missing Georgia girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count of initial unemployment claims made during the week of April 5-11. Mobile County had the second-highest number of initial claims in the state.

ADOL says 77,515 initial claims across the state were filed either online or by telephone during that time period. 71,374 of those claims are COVID-19 related. Mobile County had 7,019, just behind Jefferson County who had 10,709. ADOL explains initial claims include individuals who filed first-time claims as well as additional claims filed by individuals as a result of a new unemployment event. Initial claims include claims that are still being reviewed for eligibility. Counts for initial claims are not indicative of the number of claims that will result in monetary compensation.