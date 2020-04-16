Amber alert issued for missing Georgia girl

Amina Cole (2 years)
Last seen Apr 15, 2020 in Griffin, GAVehicle:
- 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, GreyGeorgia license plate #RSP6855
Levi’s Call activating on behalf of Griffin Police Department for AMINA COLE, b/f, 2 y/o. The child is believed to be with JOHNETTA TAYLOR, b/f, 21 y/o. They are traveling in a Gray 2014 Chevy Cruze, RSP6855.
If you have information, contact:
Griffin Police DepartmentCall: 678-758-8739
Missing child
Amina Cole
- Age now: 2 years
- Sex: Female
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
Suspect
Johnetta Leigh Taylor
- Age now: 21 years
- Sex: Female
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Dark w/ Red Strip
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5’08”
- Weight: 135 lbs
- Description: Blue Jean Jacket, Red Leggings