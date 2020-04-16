Amber alert issued for missing Georgia girl

Amina Cole (2 years)

Last seen Apr 15, 2020 in Griffin, GAVehicle:

  • 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, GreyGeorgia license plate #RSP6855

Levi’s Call activating on behalf of Griffin Police Department for AMINA COLE, b/f, 2 y/o. The child is believed to be with JOHNETTA TAYLOR, b/f, 21 y/o. They are traveling in a Gray 2014 Chevy Cruze, RSP6855.

If you have information, contact:

Griffin Police DepartmentCall: 678-758-8739

Missing child

Amina Cole

  • Age now: 2 years
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown

Suspect

Johnetta Leigh Taylor

  • Age now: 21 years
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Dark w/ Red Strip
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5’08”
  • Weight: 135 lbs
  • Description: Blue Jean Jacket, Red Leggings

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

