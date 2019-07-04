2-year-old Alabama girl found safe

UPDATE: (5:00 am) — Catalina has been found safe.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Amber Alert was issued for an abducted 2-year-old around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 2-year-old Catalina Chloe Rimpsey who was seen last at Anniston, Alabama around 11:30 AM on July 3, 2019 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

ALEA says Catalina was abducted by her father 75-year-old Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr. who is 5’10 and weighs 215 pounds.

Catalina has black hair and brown eyes. She is 36 inches in height and weighs 31 pounds.

They are traveling in a 1999 navy/tan Ford Econoline E150 with plate number 11FP201, possibly towards Chicago.

The father is known to visit a store near the Alabama and Georgia state line to play the lottery on Wednesdays. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600; or call 911.