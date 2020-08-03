AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-week-old boy

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-week-old Joshua Quinteron.

The baby was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive in Coconut Creek. Joshua was last seen wearing a grey and blue onesie. He may be in the company of 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants. Garcia has a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips on the left side of his neck.

The two may have been seen in a silver SUV driven by an older Hispanic male in the Oakland Park area.

