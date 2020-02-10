Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Florida girl

APOPKA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl from Apopka, Florida. Madeline Mejia was last spotted on East Orange Street. Madeline has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes. Madeline is three feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She was taken by a driver in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates. Investigators say the driver was a white-hispanic man wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. If you see Madeline, the car, or the driver, call 911.

