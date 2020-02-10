Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Florida girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- An Escambia County man is behind bars for allegedly beating up a disabled woman because she would not get him cigarettes. Deputies say David Zetterstrom battered a woman who happened to be an amputee after an argument turned violent.

According to the arrest report, the woman had her left leg amputated and need a walker to get around. The woman told deputies Zetterstrom demanded she get some cigarettes - and when she refused, an argument started. It then turned violent when the suspect pushed the victim's head into the headboard of her bed and punched her on the left side of her face.