Amber Alert for kidnapped 1-year-old from Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following amber alert has been issued for 1-year-old Elisha Jenkins.
|Amber Alert
|If you think you have seen a missing person or have any information, contact the agency listed in our database or contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Center for Missing and Exploited Children directly at (800) 228-7688. Our business hours are 8:00am cst – 5:00pm cst, Monday – Friday. Please limit after hour calls to emergencies only. Callers without access to the US 800 telephone system should call 001-334-353-1172. Our E-MAIL: missing@alea.gov.