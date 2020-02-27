AMBER ALERT: 3 children abducted by armed man in Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WKRG) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 3 children who police say were abducted by a “heavily armed” man. Police say the three children were abducted by 26-year-old Marshall Arron Gentry, a white man. They say he kidnapped the 3 children on Wednesday. They were last seen in St. Mary’s Georgia in a black 2019 Toyota Tundra, with Georgia license plate #RTQ7135

The three children are Autumn Leann Gentry a white five year old girl, Meadow Lin Gentry a white six year-old girl and Cole Arron Gentry a white three year-old boy. Police believe the children are in extreme danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Autumn Leann Gentry, Meadow Lin Gentry, and Cole Arron Gentry or the Black 2019 Toyota Tundra with GA license tag RTQ7135 please dial 911. The public can also provide information to the Georgia Bureau of InvestigationsI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the See/Send app for iPhone and Android users.

If you have information, contact:

Camden County Sheriff’s OfficeCall: 912-510-5100

Missing children

Meadow Lin Gentry

  • Age now: 6 years
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: White

Autumn Liann Gentry

  • Age now: 5 years
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: White

Kole Aaron Gentry

  • Age now: 3 years
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: White

Suspect

Marshall Aaron Gentry

  • Age now: 26 years
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: White

