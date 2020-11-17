Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

NEW YORK (AP) – Now sold on Amazon: insulin and inhalers. The company said Tuesday that it has opened an online pharmacy, giving shoppers the chance to buy their medication on their phones and computers. The move propels Amazon into a new business and could shake up the pharmacy industry.

Big chains like CVS and Walgreens rely on their pharmacies to bring them a steady flow of shoppers who stop by frequently to pick up their medications. Amazon said it will offer commonly prescribed medications starting, including creams, pills and medications that need to stay cold, like insulin.

Shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon’s website and have doctors send prescriptions to Amazon.

