Amazon faces biggest union push in its history

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers in Bessemer, Ala. Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest labor push in the online shopping giant’s history. Mail-in voting started in early February. Ballots must be received by the end of Monday March 29, 2021. The National Labor Relations Board starts counting votes the next day. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is facing the biggest unionization push in its history. And it’s happening in the unlikeliest of places: Alabama, a state with laws that don’t favor unions.

A successful effort could motivate others throughout Amazon to organize. But workers, who want more break times and to be treated with respect, have an uphill battle. A contract could take years, and Amazon has a history of crushing labor organizing. Mail-in voting started this week and will go on until the end of March. A majority of the valid votes received have to vote “yes” in order to unionize.