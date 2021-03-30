Amazon faces biggest union push in its history

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is facing the biggest unionization push in its history. And it’s happening in the unlikeliest of places: Alabama, a state with laws that don’t favor unions.

A successful effort could motivate others throughout Amazon to organize. But workers, who want more break times and to be treated with respect, have an uphill battle. A contract could take years, and Amazon has a history of crushing labor organizing. Mail-in voting started this week and will go on until the end of March. A majority of the valid votes received have to vote “yes” in order to unionize.

