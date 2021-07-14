AltaPointe receives grant to support expanded mental health, substance use treatment services

Press release from AltaPointe

Mobile, AL (July 14, 2021) – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded a grant to AltaPointe Health this week, allowing the healthcare organization to implement the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model for care delivery.

With this new funding, AltaPointe has the opportunity to enhance its service delivery by adding primary care to its full array of mental health, substance use, and crisis services.

The CCBHC model ensures access to 24/7/365 crisis care; care coordination with hospitals, law enforcement, and schools; and access to high-quality services, including medication-assisted treatment to help stop the overdose crisis.

“AltaPointe is proud to work alongside The National Council for Mental Wellbeing to improve access to whole person care and accelerate assessment and treatment in our community,” said Tuerk Schlesinger, AltaPointe Health CEO. “This funding creates new opportunities for our providers to deliver positive mental and physical health outcomes for the patients we serve today and for years to come.”

AltaPointe joins 430 provider organizations across the country that are using the CCBHC model to better serve the needs of their community.