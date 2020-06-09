Almost 50,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Mobile waterways after Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) reported multiple
sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on June 7 and 8, after Tropical Storm Cristobal. Some locations stopped and then restarted when the rain resumed.
Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters where the figures have either been added or have changed from previous reports, according to MAWSS:
Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water
1916 Kentwood Lane, 13,792, Dog River
1102 Gimon Circle, 1,550, Eslava Creek
766 Johnston Ave., 23,000, Eslava Creek
Tonlours Dr. at Three Mile Creek, 10,650, Three Mile Creek
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area
residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated
because of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are
advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Dog River, Halls Mill Creek, Three Mile Creek
and Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this
general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning
seafood and before preparing food.
