Almost 50,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Mobile waterways after Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) reported multiple

sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on June 7 and 8, after Tropical Storm Cristobal. Some locations stopped and then restarted when the rain resumed.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters where the figures have either been added or have changed from previous reports, according to MAWSS:

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water

1916 Kentwood Lane, 13,792, Dog River

1102 Gimon Circle, 1,550, Eslava Creek

766 Johnston Ave., 23,000, Eslava Creek

Tonlours Dr. at Three Mile Creek, 10,650, Three Mile Creek

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area

residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated

because of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are

advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Dog River, Halls Mill Creek, Three Mile Creek

and Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this

general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning

seafood and before preparing food.

