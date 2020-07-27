Almost 3,500 gallons of wastewater overflows into Three Mile Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost 3,500 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Three Mile Creek Monday afternoon.
Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on July 27 at a manhole near 1879 Conception Street Road.
About 3,480 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Three Mile Creek because of a stoppage caused by sand and debris buildup. MAWSS says crews have cleared the blockage and are taking steps to prevent further overflows at this location.
