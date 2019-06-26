ALEA “still determining motives” after man murdered on motorcycle

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – There are still no answers as to a motive behind the killing of 20-year-old Tim Fletcher, who was shot to death while riding his motorcycle on Highway 162 in Pine Hill Friday.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and we are still determining motives, conducting interviews, and talking to possible witnesses,” said Jason Ward with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. News 5 was told on Monday that ALEA is handling the investigation. Authorities are still calling this a random act.

17-year-old Maurice Powell and 18-year-old Marlon Mendenhall were arrested Saturday, charged with capital murder.

Powell and Mendenhall are scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

News 5 was told Monday a third suspect might be named in the case, but so far nothing has been released.

“I will keep you informed if anything changes, or other arrest are made,” said Ward on Tuesday night.

When News 5 spoke to Fletcher’s parents they said there had been little information available since Friday night in the case.

News 5’s Blake Brown plans to be in court Thursday and we’ll update you on air and online throughout the day.