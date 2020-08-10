ALEA: Late Sunday Fatal Crash Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a fatal crash on Celeste Road, near Walter Moore Road.
Julia Gabrielle Harris, 30, was driving north when she struck the rear of a garbage truck. Harris received fatal injuries from the crash due to not wearing a seatbelt.
ALEA troopers are continuing the investigation of this crash, and WKRG News 5 will update you when further information is available.
