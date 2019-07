CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Destiny Brown has been located and is safe.

Original Story

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert out of Crenshaw County. 10-year-old Destiny Brown was last seen Wednesday night in Rutledge. She was wearing a black shirt with yellow shorts. If you have any information, call 911.