ALEA continues to crack down on drinking at Gravine Island

In this Friday, May 16, 2014 photo, a pond and cypress tree are seen at a campground in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, Fla. The 250,000-acre Mobile-Tensaw Delta encompasses a remote swath of tangled rivers and swampy marshland that run through much of south Alabama. (AP Photo/Melissa Nelson Gabriel)

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – If you plan to have an alcoholic drink on Gravine Island, think again. The rural island north of Mobile Bay is part of a Wildlife Management Area and having an open container is illegal, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to the Alabama Administrative Code it is illegal to possess any open alcoholic beverages outside designated camping areas.

You can view the Wildlife Management Areas here.

ALEA confirms this law has always been in place. We decided to confirm this with ALEA after receiving reports that a “new” law was taking effect.

News 5 has reported several altercations on Gravine Island over the years, most recently on July 4th when a gun was drawn during a fight, according to ALEA.

ALEA is closely monitoring the area and will continue enforcing this law within every Wildlife Management Area.