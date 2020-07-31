ALDOT’s legal bureau reviewing denied damage claims from I-65 resurfacing project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers with damage from a resurfacing project on I-65 want answers for who’s paying for their cars. The company behind the construction, H.O. Weaver & Sons Inc. gave us information on how to file a damage claim, but many people who filed say the claims process is a joke.

Those drivers told WKRG News 5, the construction company wants drivers to file it with their own insurance.

A rock hitting a windshield is the sound that made one woman file a claim for her own damage. Cathy said, “Saw your report and then went online and you had a link.”

She said she reached out to H.O. Weaver & Sons Inc., and sent them all the proof they asked for. Cathy said, “I received a denial of my claim from the insurance company within a few days.”

Cathy got back a response saying there is no evidence supporting the construction company was negligent. She’s not the only one getting that answer. Jessica Prescott got nearly an identical response after submitting her claim.

Prescott said, “They said that it was just due to normal road hazard.” She’s driven the same stretch of I-65 for five years and told us she’s never had this much damage. “It busted up my windshield in my brand new car, so I had to go get my windshield replaced, and then coming Northbound home one day there was a huge chunk of asphalt that put a huge dent in my car,” she said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation told us the department is aware of the contractor denying many claims surrounding the resurfacing project, and ALDOT’s legal bureau is now reviewing the matter.

Prescott said, “If they, if the ALDOT or if H.O. Weaver, doesn’t want to do anything about it, I’m definitely interested in pursuing legal action.”

We did reach out to H.O. Weaver & sons Inc., and got no response. ALDOT did previously state it would not process final payment to the company until all claims are solved.

