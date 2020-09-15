ALDOT will close the Bankhead Tunnel this morning

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bankhead Tunnel Accident_220799

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation will close the Bankhead Tunnel this morning at 10 am, ahead of the storm surge. If you must travel, find an alternate route.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories