ALDOT will close the Bankhead Tunnel this morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation will close the Bankhead Tunnel this morning at 10 am, ahead of the storm surge. If you must travel, find an alternate route.
LATEST STORIES
- Impacts of Sally already being felt along Alabama’s coast
- ‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen anything so horrible:’ Unexplained mass bird die-off stuns New Mexico
- WATCH: Bankhead tunnel closed no through traffic
- Walmart+ launches Tuesday with free 15-day trial
- Anti-maskers in Indonesia are being forced to dig graves for COVID-19 victims