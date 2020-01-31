ALDOT using sports, pop culture in signage to keep drivers safe

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Humdrum informational traffic signs on the interstate are a way of the past. ALDOT Southwest Region has started a new initiative to keep things interesting – and get drivers thinking.

The light-up orange signs over the Bayway now have more of a quirk to them. The current signage: Tailgate at the game, not on the road.

“So we’re not the first DOT that has started to use more relevant signs to relate to what’s happening in pop culture, sports, entertainment or film,” spokesperson Katelyn Turner said.

The goal is to get people talking about the signs and noticing them more. That way, when a pressing emergency is announced on the signs, it resonates with more people.

This started in the Mobile/Baldwin area around Christmastime, and the local ALDOT branch plans on continuing the trend from here on out.

