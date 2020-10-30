ALDOT to pickup Zeta storm debris starting Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)– The Alabama Department of Transportation says debris removal in six Alabama counties will begin Monday, November 2nd.

People in Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Wilcox, Choctaw, and Marengo Counties are asked to place debris on the public right-of-way by then. They are being asked to separate debris.

VEGETATIVE DEBRIS (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)

CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS (damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures)

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)

LARGE GOODS (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)

ELECTRONIC WASTE (computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.)

Only loose debris will be collected, bagged debris should not be placed on the public right-of-way

Do not place debris near a water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility. Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection until further notice. Debris should not be placed in the roadway shoulders. The attached flyer provides residents with a visual overview of the proper method to set debris on the right-of-way.

Routes:

Clarke County: U.S. Highways- 43,84, State Routes-5, 69, 154, 177, 178, 295

Washington County: U.S. Highways- 43, 45, State Routes- 17, 56

Monroe County: U.S. Highways- 84, State Routes- 21, 41, 47, 59, 83, 136

Wilcox County: State Routes: 5, 10, 21, 25, 28, 41, 89, 162, 164, 221, 265

Choctaw County: U.S. Highways- 84, State Routes- 10, 17, 114, 156

Marengo County : U.S. Highways- 43, 80, State Route- 5, 10, 25, 28, 69