ALDOT to begin Hurricane Sally storm debris cleanup

News release from ALDOT

Mobile, Ala. — Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) contractor crews are scheduled to begin, assessing debris left on ALDOT-maintained roads by Hurricane Sally on Monday, Sept. 21. These assessments are the first step in the debris removal process. ALDOT anticipates debris cutting and removal operations to begin Monday, September 28. Removing debris along the Interstate System will be first priority, followed by U.S. and state highways.

Areas with storm damage along the U.S. and state highways that contractors can safely access will be the first to receive the debris removal service. Residents of impacted areas that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way, not on their private property.

The public right-of-way is the area of property that extends from the roadway to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

VEGETATIVE DEBRIS (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)

(whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material) CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS (damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures)

(damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures) HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)

(materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.) LARGE GOODS (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)

(refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters) ELECTRONIC WASTE (computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.)

Only loose debris will be collected. Bagged debris should not be placed on the public right-of-way

Do not place debris on the roadway, near a water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility. Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection until further notice. The attached flyer provides residents with a visual overview of the proper method to set debris on the right-of-way.

ALDOT urges all residents to make personal safety a top priority, and only set out debris if it is safe to do so at this time.

For more information, please call the Department of Transportation at 251-470-8200.

LATEST STORIES