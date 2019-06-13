ALDOT expects Highway 181 widening by fall

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The diverging diamond interchange remains on track to be completed by early 2020, according to ALDOT officials Thursday morning. The new interchange will alleviate traffic issues along Hwy 181 and I-10 in Daphne at the Malbis exit.

We’re told crews are currently working on Ramp B, which is the eastbound ramp exiting I-10. They’re working to widen the outside lanes, which will take several more weeks. The next step is to widen the outside lanes of Ramp C, which is the eastbound ramp feeding drivers from Hwy 181 onto I-10.

Later this year ALDOT expects crews to begin widening the lanes on Hwy 181. Once that is completed, crews will then work on the new traffic lights by end of this year.