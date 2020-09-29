ALDOT crews cleaning up debris from Hurricane Sally this week

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is handling debris cleanup in four counties across the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Sally.
Crews started cleanup over the weekend. ALDOT said crews will be working daily to removes trees and debris for more than 2,800 miles of the area’s interstates, U.S. highways, & state highways.
Contractors aim to clean up debris in Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, & Conecuh counties.
Drivers should expect lane closures after rush hour while crews do their work.
Crews will also be picking up debris that is placed on the public right-of-way. It cannot be bagged, and it must be separated.
ALDOT posted a guide on its Twitter page for people to follow.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida traffic stop leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill nearly 40k people
- 90-year-old Florida man hits hole-in-one
- What time is the debate? What to know before President Trump and former VP Biden take the stage
- Rhode Island teacher transforms conservation land into outdoor classroom
- Gov. Newsom signs new law prompted by photo scandal in crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others in Calabasas