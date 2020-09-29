ALDOT crews cleaning up debris from Hurricane Sally this week

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is handling debris cleanup in four counties across the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Sally.

Crews started cleanup over the weekend. ALDOT said crews will be working daily to removes trees and debris for more than 2,800 miles of the area’s interstates, U.S. highways, & state highways.

Contractors aim to clean up debris in Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, & Conecuh counties.

Drivers should expect lane closures after rush hour while crews do their work.

Crews will also be picking up debris that is placed on the public right-of-way. It cannot be bagged, and it must be separated.

ALDOT posted a guide on its Twitter page for people to follow.

