ALDI announces 7 new stores as they break ground on Loxley regional facility

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It doesn’t look like much now, but the end of next year a 564,000 square foot regional headquarters and ALDI distribution center will be open in Loxley, bringing 200 new jobs to Baldwin County.

“Everything from heavy machine operators inside the facility to selectors of the groceries, to maintenance staff to mechanics,” said ALDI Vice President of Real Estate, Dan Gavin.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the new site north of I-10 on County Road 49.

Office staff will also be needed. This new facility will service stores between Baton Rouge and Tallahassee. The value grocery chain has already purchased and selected four sites in Baldwin County for upcoming retails stores. Three stores will also open in Mobile.

“Foley is the former Ryan’s site, Spanish Fort they have the site under contract at Highways 31 and 181, the Daphne site is right there by the CVS and the Fairhope site is just north of Walmart,” said Lee Lawson with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.

“Alabama is not only open for business, we’re the best place to do business. It’s obvious that people want to come here and do business with us,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey who was also in attendance for Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Right now, ALDI doesn’t have a footprint in our area, but we’re told this is just the beginning of what’s to come.

“This in itself is a $100 million project. Just the initial economic impact, but not only that. The 200 jobs, the payroll, and just the retail opportunity,” added Lawson.

The regional headquarters and distribution center are scheduled to open around October 2022.