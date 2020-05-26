Alan Jackson plans drive-up concert series, will perform in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alan Jackson is bringing a unique concert experience to Fairhope. “Small Town Drive-In” concerts will be sponsored by Pepsi and includes shows in Fairhope and Cullman. Fans will be able to drive up and listen to Jackson while social distancing in their cars. Cory Farley will open the concert. The Fairhope performance is set for June 6th at Oak Hollow Farm.

Concert officials say fans can sit outside of their cars but must maintain social distancing. Concessions will be available through online purchasing. Food and drinks will be delivered to your car. The event will promote CDC and Alabama state health guidelines.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 27th. General admission is two people per car for $99. Additional passengers will pay $39 each. VIP parking is available starting at $199.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit food relief efforts across the region. You can find a list of the charities at AlanJacksonDriveIn.com.

