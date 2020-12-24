Alabama’s Marine Resources Division shuts down public harvesting areas

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – The state conservation agency says it’s shutting down Alabama’s public oyster harvesting areas after a season that produced nearly 2 million pounds of the bivalves. The department says all public waters will close on Wednesday after a harvest that yielded almost 22,000 sacks of oysters over 47 days. A statement from the Marine Resources Division says more than 140 oyster harvesters were on the water on multiple days, averaging more than 800 sacks of oysters a day. Alabama’s oyster industry is concentrated around Mobile Bay.
