Alabama’s first memory care assisted-living facility exclusively for women opens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of Carillon Oaks, Alabama’s first memory care assisted-living facility exclusively for women on Thursday, May 28.
Carillon Oaks is a new 33,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that accommodates 48 beds for female-only residents. The residents will enjoy an open community that features a beauty salon, bistro and restaurant-style dining, and many other amenities. Residents will also benefit from meal planning, a full range of daily individualized activities, full-time medical staff, physical therapy room, in-house laundry and room service, to name a few.
Owners Jerry Lathan and Stuart Coleman, along with staff members, hosted the event. Mayor Sandy Stimpson toured the facility. All local health directives and CDC guidelines were in place for the ceremony and facility tour.
