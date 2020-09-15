Alabama’s emergency disaster declaration approved, Gov. Ivey issues statement

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has been approved for an emergency disaster declaration. Alabama governor Kay Ivey has responded to the decision.

“As we continue making preparations for Hurricane Sally to impact Alabama, I thank President Trump and his Administration for approving our request so quickly. We will continue closely monitoring the developments today, and I urge everyone in the coastal areas south of I-10 and in low-lying areas to take all precautions and heed advice from weather experts and local officials. Please stay vigilant, Alabama.”

Gov. Kay Ivey

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories