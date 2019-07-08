Alabama woman accidentally shoots husband in road rage incident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is in jail following a road rage incident in Dodge City Saturday evening.

Erica Cole was arrested for attempted murder and second-degree reckless endangerment after a dispute following a road rage incident.

Around 6:45 p.m., a road rage incident sparked on Highway 69 in Dodge City, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports. The incident then carried over to a residence on County Road 160 in Bremen.

From there, an altercation broke out, officials say. Cole attempted to shoot toward another person but instead shot her husband, Nicholas Cole, striking him in the head.

At this time, she is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

This case is under investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman County District Attorney’s Office.