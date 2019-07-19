Alabama unemployment rate at all-time low

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Alabama is setting records this summer when it comes to economics. The unemployment rate for June 2019 came in at 3.5%, a new record low for the state.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, that 3.5% represents 2,160,931 people with jobs, adding more than 10 thousand new jobs since May, and nearly 50 thousand more than June 2018.

Unemployment rates by county:

Baldwin: 2.9% (2,935 unemployed)

Clarke: 6.5% (505 unemployed)

Conecuh: 4.4% (1,029 unemployed)

Escambia County, Ala: 4.2% (615 unemployed)

Mobile: 4.2% (8,085 unemployed)

Monroe: 5.5% (402 unemployed)

Washington: 5.2% (349 unemployed)

“Another month, and yet another set of broken records,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “It’s so exciting to be able to announce these great numbers month after month. It’s always positive to announce a new record low unemployment rate, but we also saw more people working than ever before, fewer unemployed than ever before, more people in the workforce than ever before, and finally, more jobs than ever before. These gains are momentous, and we certainly hope they continue as they year progresses.” Alabama Deparment of Labor

The Department of Labor says 79,378 people in Alabama are currently unemployed. That is almost 10,000 lower than a year prior. All 67 counties in the state saw numbers go down from June 2018 to June 2019. With drops ranging from half a percent to more than three percentage points.

Baldwin County is one of the lowest in the state at 2.9%. Clarke County came in as one of the highest unemployment rates, sitting at 6.5%.