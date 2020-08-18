Alabama teen charged in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in an Alabama park.

Montgomery police say a 17-year-old suspect has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Ceyeria Lee on Monday. Police Capt. Saba Coleman says officers were called to the Montgomery park at around 4 p.m. where they found Lee suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Lee died at a hospital.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports she was the fourth person to be shot at the park in two days. The suspect was being held in a detention facility Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the teenager has been charged as an adult.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)