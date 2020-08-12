Alabama surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday, the state hit 100,000 coronavirus cases, a grim milestone in this pandemic.

With many of Alabama’s schools starting back health officials expect the numbers to climb. John Zippert has been a fierce critic of the state’s handling of coronavirus.

“I think this is a very serious disease and I’m not sure that the state of Alabama has really put a good handle on it,” Zippert said.

His frustrations started around the time the virus made its way into his household.

“My wife tested positive the week after Easter,” Zippert said.

The symptoms weren’t as intense for his wife, he in fact tested negative. He does however applaud the governor’s state-wide mask order.

“It certainly by any stretch of the imagination seems to be going away,” Dr. Don Williamson said. Williamson is president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to be a concern for health officials, especially with schools reopening.

“If we don’t have some reduction in the number of patients in hospital late in August and into September, we could find our hospitals in much worse condition than they are now,” Williamson said.

“Alabamians are doing well incorporating COVID-19 into their daily routines. We are seeing lower numbers in our hospitals,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. Our daily percent positive continues to trend in the right direction.”

The governor’s mask ordinance and the cooperation of the people of Alabama are making a difference, according to the governor’s office. Governor Ivey continues to encourage Alabamians to social distance, practice good hygiene and to wear a mask while this virus remains a threat.

