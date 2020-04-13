Alabama surpasses 100 reported COVID-19 deaths, 3,762 cases reported

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,803 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 103 reported deaths. There are 469 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 76 confirmed cases in Baldwin County, 12 confirmed cases in Washington County, and 19 confirmed cases in Clarke County.

