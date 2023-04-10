BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama State Trooper involved in a chase and shooting Sunday night in Conecuh and Escambia County, Alabama is expected to make a full recovery.

Cpl. Jeremy Alford ALEA

Cpl. Jeremy Alford was shot at least twice after a chase that ended in a crash and gunfire off Highway 41 and Emmons Road, about ten miles north of Brewton.

“A lot of shots in succession pop, pop, pop, pop, pop!” That’s how Cyril Hammac describes the gunfire heard Sunday night after the crash. “There’s blood on the ground, glass on the ground, skid marks,” he says after looking at the crash site where the gun battle erupted.

Adam McCall lives at the top of the hill from Emmons Road. He flew a drone over the crime scene showing the huge police presence that shut down Highway 41 for hours Sunday night.

One person in the car died, two others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. “Evidently they were going to turn up in here,” says Hammac, “and couldn’t make the turn so they got out and evidently started shooting.”

Courtesy: Adam McCall

What started as a car speeding on I-65, ended in in gunfire and death and the question on everyone’s mind, why?

“People just got a mindset to destroy and take lives,” says Hammac. “They just don’t know God.”

The names of the people in the car have not been released. Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson says once they are released from the hospital they will be booked into the Escambia County Jail.