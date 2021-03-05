Alabama State Health Officer talks about plans to deploy National Guard to help with vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris spoke about new initiatives to get people vaccinated on Friday, March 5.

40,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are making a big difference across Alabama. The additional doses open up more options for vaccinations. Dr. Scott Harris said, “CVS has added 66 locations with the J and J vaccine.”

There are now at least five CVS locations in Mobile County, and three in Baldwin County vaccinating eligible patients. Dr. Harris said, “Walmart is expanding. They’re up to 123 stores.”

Soon Dr. Harris hopes the state is able to expand eligibility. He said, “I would say most of the federal partners we’ve talked to feel like in a month to six weeks we’re going to have plenty of product, you know we’re going to have a whole lot of product available.”

He said the state is ramping up its efforts to get more shots into arms in underserved areas by deploying the National Guard. He said, “The initial concept looks like it’ll be two different you know, separate units each doing 1,000 doses a day, each moving from place to place four days a week, almost all those, I think all those within the black belt region of the state.”

Find out more information about getting your vaccine at CVS HERE. Find information about how to get your vaccine at a Walmart HERE. Find vaccination information from the Mobile County Health Department HERE.