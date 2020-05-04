Alabama sheriff orders deputies not to enforce social distancing guidelines at churches

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) – A rural Alabama sheriff says his department won’t enforce state guidelines limiting public activities during the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report that Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says he has instructed deputies not to stop businesses or churches that violate state restrictions. Moon says he isn’t defying Gov. Kay Ivey. He says he just can’t punish someone who is trying to do what’s best for themselves or their church congregations. A state order includes possible fines for places that violate the mandatory restrictions. Blount County has about 58,000 residents northeast of Birmingham. It has at least 40 cases and no reported deaths of COVID-19.

