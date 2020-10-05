Alabama schools still need to spend large portion of coronavirus relief money

The clock is ticking for Alabama’s K-12 schools to spend $170 million in money granted through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

To date, schools have spent around $26 million of that money, which must be spent by December 30 or it goes back to the federal government.

The money for schools is part of the $1.8 billion in coronavirus relief Alabama received from a package Congress approved in March.

Governor kay Ivey sent $170 million in July to the Alabama State Department of Education – $100 million to remote learning and devices for students and $70 million for health-related expenditures.

