Alabama ‘Safer at Home Order’ set to expire Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey is expected to make an announcement about the next phase of business reopenings ahead of the expiration of the latest “Safer at Home Order” on Friday.

An amended order issued last week kept movie theaters, casinos and entertainment venues closed, while allowing restaurant dining rooms, gyms and salons to reopen. The order is set to expire at 5 p.m. on May 22.

Recreational sports leagues in Alabama have also been forced to halt play for more than two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the order, which took effect May 11, a determination to either extend the order or relax the order will be made prior to 5 p.m. Friday.

