Alabama routs Maryland behind sharpshooting performance, head to first Sweet 16 since 2004

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 17 years after defeating the Maryland Terrapins 96-77 Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The two-seeded Crimson Tide were led by a mesmerizing 3-point shooting barrage that kept their lead growing throughout the game. Alabama shot over 48% from behind the arc and saw five players score in double figures.

SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones finished with only 6 points but his production was filled with the entire team, including Jaden Shackelford who shot 5-8 from 3-point range and collected 21 points and John Petty Jr. who added another 20.

Freshman guard Josh Primo also returned to action Monday after missing the past three games with a leg injury. He finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide (26-6) will now take on the 11-seeded UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

