Alabama reports more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has topped 18,000 cases of coronavirus. The state’s Department of Public Health says Alabama had more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 600 deaths as of Monday. Nearly a third of the cases were reported in the last two weeks as the state loosened restrictions on gatherings and public places. The state last month lifted most of the restrictions that had been in place, allowing restaurants, hair salons, entertainment venues and other places to open with social distancing requirements.
