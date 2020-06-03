Alabama reports more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has topped 18,000 cases of coronavirus. The state’s Department of Public Health says Alabama had more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 600 deaths as of Monday. Nearly a third of the cases were reported in the last two weeks as the state loosened restrictions on gatherings and public places. The state last month lifted most of the restrictions that had been in place, allowing restaurants, hair salons, entertainment venues and other places to open with social distancing requirements.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories