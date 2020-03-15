Alabama presumptive coronavirus cases rises to 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Health reports a total of 12 presumptive coronavirus cases. Baldwin, Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa counties have been affected. Jefferson County leads with five COVID-19 cases. There are no deaths.
